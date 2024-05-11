Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $737.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Portillo’s by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,314 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,609,000 after purchasing an additional 57,451 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

