Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as €21.25 ($22.85) and last traded at €22.48 ($24.17), with a volume of 381924 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.91 ($28.94).

The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The business had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on STVN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €34.29 ($36.87).

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,615 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after buying an additional 794,391 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,558,000 after buying an additional 1,613,075 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

