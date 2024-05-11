STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Down 88.3% in April

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the April 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TUGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF ( NASDAQ:TUGN Free Report ) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,482 shares during the quarter. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up about 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.