STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Down 88.3% in April

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the April 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:TUGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85.
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th.
Institutional Trading of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF
STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.
