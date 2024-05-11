Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

