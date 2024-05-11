Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.
Check Out Our Latest Report on UBSFY
Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance
Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ubisoft Entertainment
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.