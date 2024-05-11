StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CGA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.95. 1,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

