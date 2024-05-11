StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $27.50 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.50 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $432,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,219 over the last 90 days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,983,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,345,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,419,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $13,885,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

