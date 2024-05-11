StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.