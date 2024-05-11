StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SANW remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,761. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
