StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) to Buy

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,711,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 105,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,676,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

