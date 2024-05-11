StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Concept Energy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.