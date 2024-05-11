StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

