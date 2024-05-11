StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Down 26.2 %

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 188.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

