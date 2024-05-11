StockNews.com Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

APEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Performance

American Public Education stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.