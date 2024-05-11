StockNews.com Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CUZ. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

