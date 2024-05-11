StockNews.com Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 426.76%. As a group, analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,161,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

