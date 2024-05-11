StockNews.com Upgrades Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.66.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.60 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. Analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
