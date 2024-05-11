StockNews.com Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

GNTX stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 561,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

