Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $344.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.27), with a volume of 110070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.28).

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.09 million, a PE ratio of 657.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317.14.

Get Strategic Equity Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Strategic Equity Capital

In other news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe bought 5,948 shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £18,974.12 ($23,836.83). Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.