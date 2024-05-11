Stratis 1-Day Volume Tops $43,493.18 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $43,493.18 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.79 or 0.04777260 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

