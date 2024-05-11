Summa Corp. Invests $1.01 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Summa Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,688 shares of company stock valued at $464,057,537 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $456.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,368. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

