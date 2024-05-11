Summa Corp. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summa Corp. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NOW traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $729.79. The company had a trading volume of 817,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,212. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.65 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $749.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.