Summa Corp. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summa Corp. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $729.79. The company had a trading volume of 817,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,212. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.65 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $149.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $749.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

