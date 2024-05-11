Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,045,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Sun Communities worth $139,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 33.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $117.50 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

