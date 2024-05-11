Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) vs. Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Head-To-Head Survey

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 4.46% 1.87% 0.84% Lument Finance Trust 17.02% 9.23% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55 Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Sun Communities and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sun Communities currently has a consensus price target of $138.92, indicating a potential upside of 18.23%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given Sun Communities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Sun Communities pays out 324.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lument Finance Trust pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Lument Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Communities and Lument Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.54 -$201.00 million $1.16 101.29 Lument Finance Trust $109.19 million 1.12 $19.72 million $0.30 7.83

Lument Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Communities. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Sun Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

