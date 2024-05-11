Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.588 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 3,113,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,286. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

