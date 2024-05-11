Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$71.00 at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.73.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 6.7 %

SLF traded down C$4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.51. 4,316,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,053. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The firm has a market cap of C$39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9056785 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total transaction of C$1,191,120.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.