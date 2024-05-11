SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading Up 12%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.40 and last traded at C$8.70. Approximately 134,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 51,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

SunOpta Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$926.32 million, a PE ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.02.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$246.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.99 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunOpta Company Profile

In other news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 12,838 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$88,518.01. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

