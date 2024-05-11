Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $563.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.2 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGC

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGC opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $318.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.