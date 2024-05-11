Swipe Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $197.78 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $197.78 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 603,462,558 coins and its circulating supply is 603,461,794 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

