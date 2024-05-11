Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) & Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Financial Analysis

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Swire Pacific and Ero Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Ero Copper 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

Swire Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 642.86%. Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Swire Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swire Pacific is more favorable than Ero Copper.

This table compares Swire Pacific and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Ero Copper 14.23% 11.86% 5.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swire Pacific and Ero Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $11.64 billion 2.84 $606.32 million N/A N/A Ero Copper $427.48 million 5.17 $92.80 million $0.65 33.11

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Risk & Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ero Copper has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Swire Pacific on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swire Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages hotels in Hong Kong and hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 222 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute beverages to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division markets, retails, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management, business consultancy, and financial services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited operates as a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.