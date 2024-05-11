Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Short Interest Down 61.7% in April

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Swvl Price Performance
Shares of SWVLW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Swvl has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Swvl Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swvl
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.