Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW) Short Interest Down 61.7% in April

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swvl Price Performance

Shares of SWVLW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Swvl has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Get Swvl alerts:

Swvl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.