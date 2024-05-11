Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Lowered to $30.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,241. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

