Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.