Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) VP Kristie Burns Sells 815 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) VP Kristie Burns sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $11,711.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,574 shares in the company, valued at $899,188.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristie Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Kristie Burns sold 243 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $3,705.75.

On Monday, February 26th, Kristie Burns sold 2,015 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $32,038.50.

On Friday, February 23rd, Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

