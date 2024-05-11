Tasmea Limited (TEA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on June 6th

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Tasmea Limited provides shutdown, maintenance, emergency breakdown, and capital upgrade services in Australia. It operates through four segments: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, and Water & Fluid. The Electrical segment provides electrical shutdown, preventative, programmed and reactive maintenance, emergency breakdown repair, fault finding, and statutory compliance services, as well as electrical upgrades for brownfield and greenfield projects, and high-voltage testing and commissioning services.

