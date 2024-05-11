TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,505,000 after buying an additional 653,031 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,159,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,587,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,325,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

