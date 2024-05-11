TD Cowen Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Hold

TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $59.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $99.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. CVS Health has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

