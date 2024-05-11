TD Securities Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,675. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.27. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

