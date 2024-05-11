TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS) Short Interest Down 77.1% in April

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the April 15th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechPrecision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TechPrecision stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 393,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. TechPrecision accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.51% of TechPrecision as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPCS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 31,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.38.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision ( NASDAQ:TPCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

