TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Craig Hallum

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.88.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTGT

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,303. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TechTarget

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $440,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,726,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,050,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 34,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after buying an additional 112,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after buying an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.