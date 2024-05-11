TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $39.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TechTarget from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.88.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of TTGT opened at $29.19 on Friday. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechTarget

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 13,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $440,045.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $438,177.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechTarget

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.