Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 7.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 186,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 647,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 102.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Teekay Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $799.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 11.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay



Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

