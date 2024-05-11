TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

TELA traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 405,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 135.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 346,628 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

