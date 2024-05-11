Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $31.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.90.

GO opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,628,000 after buying an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after buying an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after buying an additional 2,875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,270,000 after acquiring an additional 406,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

