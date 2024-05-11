Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.47% from the company’s previous close.

YOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

YOU traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,534. Clear Secure has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

