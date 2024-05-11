Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

TPX opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,445,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 78.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after acquiring an additional 419,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

