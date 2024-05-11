Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.92. 1,386,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,741. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $124.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

