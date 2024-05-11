Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Up 6.4%

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $599.59 and last traded at $599.59. 11,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 69,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $563.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $569.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.33. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 543 shares of company stock valued at $292,219 over the last ninety days. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,921,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after buying an additional 43,726 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 56,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,864,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.