The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

