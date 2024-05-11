The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 231.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AAN opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Aaron's (NYSE:AAN)

