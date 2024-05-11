The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bancorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 60,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,346 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,272,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TBBK opened at $33.11 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBBK. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBBK

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other Bancorp news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $32,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hersh Kozlov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,191 shares of company stock worth $214,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.