The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

The Carlyle Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $42.50. 1,231,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.49. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

