The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,354 shares during the quarter. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust comprises 1.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GDV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 116,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,593. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

