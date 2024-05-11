The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $100.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ APP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.43. 4,971,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,397. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.